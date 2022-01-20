Obituary: Little, Harold K.

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Harold K. Little, 79, of Vienna, passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born September 11, 1942, in Morgantown, WV, a son of the late Harold and Margie Bowman Little.

Harold was employed with Allstate Insurance Company for over 50 years. He enjoyed nature and being outdoors, hunting and fishing. Harold loved spending time with his wife, family and friends, taking long drives and traveling. He enjoyed working and taking care of his customers.

He is survived by his wife of 58 good years, Patty A. Higham Little; daughter, Kathie Davitian (Ted); son, Craig Little; grandchildren, Michaelyn Davitian, Noah Davitian, Cohlby Little (Bethany) and Makail Little; great-grandchild, Ivi Little; and sisters, Carol Spiroff and Doloris Taylor (Ralph).

In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his son, Jimmy Little; and brother in-law, George Spiroff.

Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna, with Pastor Lonnie Coats officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen North Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm till time of service on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made to www.lamberttatman.com.

