Obituary: Maher, Marilyn Sue Emerick

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Robert O’day Maher, Jr. passed away February 1, 2021. He was born December 23, 1942 in Pikeville, KY, son of the late Robert O’day Maher, Sr and Ella Bea Wiles Maher. Marilyn Sue Emerick Maher passed away December 29, 2021. She was born February 18, 1944 in Parkersburg, WV daughter of the late Robert Earl and Mildred Lucille McDonald Emerick.

Robert and Marilyn were married October 6, 1963. Robert served in the National Guard with the 1092nd Engineers from 1962 to 1967. Bob and Marilyn opened Maher’s Antiques in 1976. In 1984 they moved to a larger location and over time it became the largest, single owned antique store in the state of West Virginia over the years. They also opened Maher’s Office Furniture and Maher’s Storage. In 2011 they closed the antique store to concentrate on the other two businesses and in 2015 Bob was forced to retire due to an injury. Bob and Marilyn had very successful business ventures and made so many friends and colleagues along the way.

Robert and Marilyn enjoyed flea marketing and spending time fishing, riding in the ‘56 Chevy and shopping with their grandson, Michael.

Survivors include a daughter, Angelina Victoria Tefft (Rob) of Parkersburg; a brother, David Emerick (Janice) of Parkersburg; grandson, Michael Maher; three step-grandchildren, Jordon Tefft (Breanna), Zachary Tefft (Rachael) and Brittany Tefft; three step great-grandchildren, Koen, Talon and Liliana Tefft; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service in remembrance of Robert and Marilyn will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home 400 Green St. Parkersburg with Pastor Don Yeager officiating. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.lamberttatman.com.

