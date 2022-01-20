Obituary: Miller, Jay Anthony “Tony”

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jay Anthony “Tony” Miller, 52, of Parkersburg died January 19, 2022 at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born on November 9, 1969 in Parkersburg, WV and was the son of the late Isabel Mulligan Miller.

Tony graduated from WVU-P with a History degree and loved reading, comic books and fishing.

He is survived by his wife JoAnn Brown and several cousins, including a special cousin Joyce (Mark Eddy) Edwards of Parkersburg.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his great grandmother who helped raise him, Veda Randolph.

There will be no services or visitation.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

