Advertisement

Obituary: Miller, Jay Anthony “Tony”

Jay Anthony “Tony” Miller Obit
Jay Anthony “Tony” Miller Obit(none)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jay Anthony “Tony” Miller, 52, of Parkersburg died January 19, 2022 at the Camden Clark Medical Center.  He was born on November 9, 1969 in Parkersburg, WV  and was the son of  the late Isabel Mulligan Miller.

Tony graduated from WVU-P with a History degree and loved reading, comic books and fishing.

He is survived by his wife JoAnn Brown and several cousins, including a special cousin Joyce (Mark Eddy) Edwards of Parkersburg.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his great grandmother who helped raise him, Veda Randolph.

There will be no services or visitation.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Nichols
Two men facing charges after alleged chase, attempted fuel theft
Stapp arrested for breaking and entering.
Man arrested after allegedly breaking into Par Mar in Warren Township
Man wanted for escape from home confinement
Man wanted for escape from home confinement
The West Virginia House of Delegates meets for a floor session.
Bill to eliminate Daylight Savings Time introduced in House
A snow caterpillar is the latest snow creation made by Reid and her children.
‘Snow caterpillar’ in Parkersburg spreading joy and sparking creativity

Latest News

Nolan Harris Obit
Obituary: Harris, Nolan
Marilyn Sue Emerick Maher Obit
Obituary: Maher, Marilyn Sue Emerick
Starr S. Emrick Obit
Obituary: Emrick, Starr S.
Sarah E. Dowler Obit
Obituary: Dowler, Sarah E.