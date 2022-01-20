Advertisement

Obituary: Miller, Tonya L.

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Tonya L. Miller Obit(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Tonya L. Miller, 69, of Marietta passed away at 10:20 pm, Monday, January 17, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born December 27, 1952, in Marietta to Dean Fleming and Arlene Farley Fleming.  Tonya married Lew Miller who preceded her in death.

Tonya is survived by daughter, Shannon Burchett of Marietta; sons, Shane Burchett and his fiancé Drena King of Marietta and Shawn (Johnna) Burchett of Texas; grandchildren:  Chance, Meaux, Tyler, Trenton, Novalee, Eli, Brielle, Hadley, Brock, Corbin, Greyson and Ledger Burchett.   Also surviving is brother Dean (Linda) Fleming II and several nieces and nephews.  Her parents and husband preceded her in death.

At her request, she will be cremated and no services will be observed at this time.  McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Nichols
Two men facing charges after alleged chase, attempted fuel theft
Man wanted for escape from home confinement
Man wanted for escape from home confinement
Stapp arrested for breaking and entering.
Man arrested after allegedly breaking into Par Mar in Warren Township
The West Virginia House of Delegates meets for a floor session.
Bill to eliminate Daylight Savings Time introduced in House
WVU Medicine Camden Clark
West Virginia National Guard members deployed to help nurses at WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center

Latest News

Patricia Sue Place Obit
Obituary: Place, Patricia Sue
Denise M. Stull Obit
Obituary: Stull, Denise M.
Annabel R. VanMeter Obit
Obituary: VanMeter, Annabel R.
Michael Lee Isner Obit
Obituary: Isner, Michael Lee