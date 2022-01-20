Obituary: Miller, Tonya L.

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Tonya L. Miller, 69, of Marietta passed away at 10:20 pm, Monday, January 17, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born December 27, 1952, in Marietta to Dean Fleming and Arlene Farley Fleming. Tonya married Lew Miller who preceded her in death.

Tonya is survived by daughter, Shannon Burchett of Marietta; sons, Shane Burchett and his fiancé Drena King of Marietta and Shawn (Johnna) Burchett of Texas; grandchildren: Chance, Meaux, Tyler, Trenton, Novalee, Eli, Brielle, Hadley, Brock, Corbin, Greyson and Ledger Burchett. Also surviving is brother Dean (Linda) Fleming II and several nieces and nephews. Her parents and husband preceded her in death.

At her request, she will be cremated and no services will be observed at this time. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

