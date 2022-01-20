Obituary: Place, Patricia Sue

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Patricia Sue Place, 72, of Parkersburg, WV, went to be with the Lord on January 19, 2022. She was born March 9, 1949, a daughter of the late Enos Bumgarner and Nellie Bailey Bumgarner.

She spent the last 57 years of her life with her amazing husband Roger Place.

She was a loving mother to three sons, Richard Place, Kenneth Place, and James (Cathy) Place; nine grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Patricia was a homemaker and retired from the Fraternal order of Redmen #94 in Parkersburg, where she was manager. She also worked at Ralph’s Market for 18 years as a cashier. She liked playing bingo and board puzzles. She and her husband Roger worked a booth at the Rinky Dinks Flea Market in Marietta, Ohio.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her grandson, Richard Conant; great-granddaughter, Angel Conant and brother, John Bumgarner.

Patricia was truly an amazing mother, grandmother and all-round person. She will be dearly missed.

Funeral services will be held Monday, 1:00 pm, January 24, 2022 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg, WV with Pastor David Carrico officiating. Burial will follow at the Coolville Cemetery, Athens County, Ohio. Visitation will also be January 24, 2022 from 11am until the time of service.

Condolences for the family may be sent to www.lamberttatman.com. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Place family

