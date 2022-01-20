Advertisement

Obituary: Roush, Judith A. Johnson

By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Judith A. Johnson Roush, 71, of Vienna, WV passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born March 3, 1950 in Wood County, WV, a daughter of Arthur K. and Violet G. Johnson. Judy enjoyed knitting, sewing, fishing and the outdoors.

Judy is survived by two daughters, Barbara (Marshall) Cantwell of Parkersburg, WV and Becky (Darrin) Roberts of Rockport, WV; sisters, Jennifer (Robert), Janice (Allen), Mary and Linda; sister-in-law, Sandy Roush; brothers-in-law, Gary (Kathy) Roush and Willard (Gloria) Roush; grandchildren, Andy Roush, Billy Roush, Ashlee Roush, Sean Yarborough and Brandon Rochards; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Brylee, Braiden, Maison, Maelynn, Dakota, Teegan, Lydia and Feigra Dawn; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Norman Roush.

There will be no services. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Roush family.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.lamberttatman.com.

