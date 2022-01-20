Advertisement

Obituary: Spencer, Scott Warren

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Scott Warren Spencer Obit(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) - Scott Warren Spencer, 51, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2021.  Born to Duane and Adith Copen Spencer, he was a 1989 graduate of Wirt County High School. During his youth, he attended Owl Hill Methodist Church. He was the owner of Spencer Excavating in Elizabeth, WV. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and riding 4-wheelers and side-by-sides, and was a member of the Moose Club.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his siblings Christy Spencer and Steve Spencer; nieces Jessica (Eli) Clark, Amber (Jacob Yeater) Spencer, Indigo Barron-Spencer, Augusta Barron-Spencer and Crimson Barron.

Per his wishes, Scott will be cremated, and no services is planned. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy are requested by making a donation to Trustees of Ruble Church, PO Box 544, Elizabeth, WV 26143 or Nelson’s Animal Retreat, PO Box 421, Elizabeth, EV 26143. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the Spencer family.

