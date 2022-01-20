Obituary: Stull, Denise M.

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Denise M. Stull, 53, of Vienna, WV, She was born May 11, 1968 and went home to meet her Jesus on January 19, 2022. She kept her faith and fought her battles courageously.

She is survived by her husband Rusty D. Stull of 25 years. The love of her life. Daughter Kelsey M. Sheppard ( Fox), her sister Lisa D. Withee ( Matthew), brother Brett M. Patterson ( Beth). Her mother-in-law Linda K. Stull her in-laws Rick Stull, Debbie Parker, Randy Stull (Amy), Cliff Stull, and Christina Casto (Doug).

Her grandsons Asher l. and Zane E. Shepard they loved their mimi and are excited for baby Shepard to come this fall. She loved her many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Donald M. and Eva P. ( Farr) Patterson, her father-in-law Clifford ( Cliff) E. Stull and sister-in-law Donna Stull.

Denise was a stay at home mom , a member of Vaught Chapel UMC in Leachtown, WV and often volunteered her time at Crossroads UM Camp in Parkersburg, WV.

Services will be Saturday 2:00pm at Vaught Chapel United Methodist Church, 11705 Staunton Turnpike, Walker, WV 26180 with Reverend Jamie Sprague officiating.

Burial will follow at Vaught Chapel Cemetery.

Visitation will be at Saturday 11 am - 2 pm at the church.

In lieu of flower send donations to the American Diabetes Association

American Diabetes Association

P.O. Box 7023

Merrifield, VA 22116-7023

Or online at diabetes.org

We would like to thank all the family and friends that stood by Denise.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.