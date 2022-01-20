Obituary: VanMeter, Annabel R.

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Annabel R. VanMeter, 81 of Belpre, Ohio went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on Thursday, January 20, 2022. She was the daughter of James Lawrence and Verna Buckley Rose formerly of Racine, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, James L. Jr. and Thomas J. Rose. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Dana VanMeter, son of David (Janet) VanMeter of Hillard, Ohio and daughter Lori Kress of Pensacola, FL, two grandsons, Lewis Lowers III of Columbus, Ohio and Zackery (Haley) Kress of Springfield, Ohio and many friends and neighbors.

There will be no traditional viewing or funeral service.

Her body will be cremated and her cremated remains returned to the earth at a later date.

