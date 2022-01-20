Advertisement

Obituary: VanMeter, Annabel R.

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Annabel R. VanMeter Obit(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Annabel R. VanMeter, 81 of Belpre, Ohio went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on Thursday, January 20, 2022.  She was the daughter of James Lawrence and Verna Buckley Rose formerly of Racine, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, James L. Jr. and Thomas J. Rose.  She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Dana VanMeter, son of David (Janet) VanMeter of Hillard, Ohio and daughter Lori Kress of Pensacola, FL, two grandsons, Lewis Lowers III of Columbus, Ohio and Zackery (Haley) Kress of Springfield, Ohio and many friends and neighbors.

There will be no traditional viewing or funeral service.

Her body will be cremated and her cremated remains returned to the earth at a later date.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Nichols
Two men facing charges after alleged chase, attempted fuel theft
Man wanted for escape from home confinement
Man wanted for escape from home confinement
Stapp arrested for breaking and entering.
Man arrested after allegedly breaking into Par Mar in Warren Township
The West Virginia House of Delegates meets for a floor session.
Bill to eliminate Daylight Savings Time introduced in House
WVU Medicine Camden Clark
West Virginia National Guard members deployed to help nurses at WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center

Latest News

Patricia Sue Place Obit
Obituary: Place, Patricia Sue
Denise M. Stull Obit
Obituary: Stull, Denise M.
Tonya L. Miller Obit
Obituary: Miller, Tonya L.
Michael Lee Isner Obit
Obituary: Isner, Michael Lee