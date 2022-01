PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Leona Mae Weekley, 103, of Parkersburg, WV passed away January 17, 2022. She was born May 17, 1918, a daughter of the late Elmer Sams and Mary Shaffer Sams.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday, January 24, 2022 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.

Burial will follow at Wadesville Cemetery.

