Public school parents sue over private school voucher law

Three parents of children who attend public schools in West Virginia have filed a lawsuit...
Three parents of children who attend public schools in West Virginia have filed a lawsuit challenging the state’s private school voucher law.(WSAZ)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - Three parents of children who attend public schools in West Virginia have filed a lawsuit challenging the state’s private school voucher law.

News outlets report the suit filed Wednesday in Kanawha County Circuit Court contends the law violates the state Constitution and will siphon money away from public education.

The law was enacted earlier this year and creates a publicly funded savings accounts program called the Hope Scholarship that plans to begin accepting applications in March.

Plaintiff Travis Beaver said money slated for vouchers ``should go to our severely underfunded public schools.’’

The Institute for Justice said the program is constitutional and it plans to fight the legal challenge.

