W. Va. lawmakers seek to ban school mask, testing requirements

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - A group of Republican lawmakers in West Virginia is trying to pass a law forbidding mask mandates in K-12 schools.

The ``Public School Health Rights Act’' would also restrict districts from requiring COVID-19 testing for people who don’t have symptoms and prevent students or school employees from being made to quarantine or isolate unless they test positive for COVID-19.

West Virginia Education Association President Dale Lee said he thinks the policy could hurt residents.

He argued that lawmakers should be looking out for the safety of grandparents who are raising kids and are at risk for contracting severe cases of COVID-19.

