West Virginia DNR director Steve McDaniel retiring

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - Steve McDaniel is retiring after five years as director of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.

Gov. Jim Justice says McDaniel will take on an advisory role to the DNR when he retires at the end of the month. McDaniel says he’s stepping down to spend more time with his family.

Since McDaniel took over, more than $151 million has been invested for repairs and improvements at West Virginia state parks and forests.

The governor’s office says revenues from hunting and fishing licenses have increased for three consecutive years while state park revenues last year were 52% higher than when McDaniel took over.

