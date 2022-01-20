West Virginia National Guard members deployed to help nurses at WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and West Virginia National Guard Major General Bill Crane announced hundreds of guard soldiers deployed to hospitals across the state. One of the hospitals receiving guard members is WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center.

Governor Justice said the West Virginia National Guard had received requests for help from 15 hospitals throughout the Mountain State. Each request was immediately reviewed and approved last week.

According to Chief Experience Officer Janice Midcap of WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center, 12 West Virginia National Guard members will be deployed to the hospital. They will start Wednesday, January 26, and will provide non-clinical support to the nursing staff to focus on their patients.

“We’re very appreciative to have this support from the national guard; we’re looking forward to working with them, and we’re also appreciative of our healthcare team here,” Midcap said. “We have a very dedicated and committed team who have done a great job caring for our community; we’re thankful for them and all they’ve done through this pandemic.”

Midcap says the hospital will have weekly evaluations to see if there is an ongoing need for the guard members but can keep members until the end of March. She also says the guard members will be working primarily during the day shift at the hospital from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

