Advertisement

100 Women Who Care of the MOV look to give back to the community

100 Women Who Care of the MOV look to give back to the community
100 Women Who Care of the MOV look to give back to the community(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 9:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A new group in the Mid-Ohio Valley is looking to help and give back to local non-profits.

The “100 Women Who Care of the Mid-Ohio Valley” is hosting its second meeting since it began.

The group meets quarterly after choosing three non-profits to that give their case for donations. And the group votes the winner at the end.

“It’s just amazing to see that one night, two hours, 100 women can have such an impact positively for what we’re so passionate about,” says Megan Thieman.

Every woman that comes to the meeting pitches in one-hundred dollars.

The four leaders of the group (Jessica Huffman, Danielle Allphin, Angie Reich and Thieman) say that it means a lot to get the chance to help out in the community that they all are part of.

“Giving back in our community and bringing this together is not a huge time commitment,” says Huffman. “But we’re able to come together and make big impact together.”

Last meeting, the group chose the Children’s Listening Place. And in tonight’s meeting the Latrobe Street Mission was chosen as the winner.

The two other non-profits in the meetings each get $100 checks.

The group says that they are looking to add more members for anyone interested.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Nichols
Two men facing charges after alleged chase, attempted fuel theft
Man wanted for escape from home confinement
Man wanted for escape from home confinement
Stapp arrested for breaking and entering.
Man arrested after allegedly breaking into Par Mar in Warren Township
WVU Medicine Camden Clark
West Virginia National Guard members deployed to help nurses at WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center
Bryson Long has been racing for about two years and already has 14 first place wins.
Young dirt track racer stands out from competition

Latest News

West Virginia governor to address lawmakers after COVID-19 bout
The health system's CEO said the FBI and Homeland Security identified multiple servers the...
Memorial Health System offers credit monitoring service in response to past cyber attack
The South Parkersburg property that will likely be the riverboat's future home
Father-son buy “The Barge Restaurant,” hope to reopen it in the MOV
William Husel's booking photo
Judge to dismiss 11 murder counts against Ohio doctor