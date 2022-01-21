100 Women Who Care of the MOV look to give back to the community

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A new group in the Mid-Ohio Valley is looking to help and give back to local non-profits.

The “100 Women Who Care of the Mid-Ohio Valley” is hosting its second meeting since it began.

The group meets quarterly after choosing three non-profits to that give their case for donations. And the group votes the winner at the end.

“It’s just amazing to see that one night, two hours, 100 women can have such an impact positively for what we’re so passionate about,” says Megan Thieman.

Every woman that comes to the meeting pitches in one-hundred dollars.

The four leaders of the group (Jessica Huffman, Danielle Allphin, Angie Reich and Thieman) say that it means a lot to get the chance to help out in the community that they all are part of.

“Giving back in our community and bringing this together is not a huge time commitment,” says Huffman. “But we’re able to come together and make big impact together.”

Last meeting, the group chose the Children’s Listening Place. And in tonight’s meeting the Latrobe Street Mission was chosen as the winner.

The two other non-profits in the meetings each get $100 checks.

The group says that they are looking to add more members for anyone interested.

