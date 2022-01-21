Advertisement

Academic Achiever of the Week: Riley Dunbar

By Kheron Alston
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Riley Dunbar of Parkersburg South High School currently holds a 4.2 GPA.

But the most impressive thing about her is her giving nature. Dunbar volunteers at the Humane Society, participated in a trunk or treat and gave gifts to a family who was in need.

“We sponsored a family during Christmas just to make sure they got the Christmas they deserved,” said Dunbar.

For Riley she says that giving back is just something that she feels she is privileged to do so she makes sure she gives back in some way.

“I feel very fortunate, I’ve always been very fortunate. I’ve been blessed and I feel like I should be giving that back,” Dunbar said.

She is hoping to pass on her giving ways and kind heart to the youth when she eventually starts her career as a elementary school teacher after she attends WVUP.

