Advertisement

Amber Alert canceled, Texas teen found

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert in Texas was canceled Friday afternoon.

Austin Police Department said the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive task force has located the missing 14-year-old girl who went missing from Austin.

A suspect in her disappearance, Hector Avila, has been taken into custody on an outstanding warrant, law enforcement said.

No further details were released.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nikki Herner
GRAPHIC: Ritchie Co. woman arrested after officers find 12 dead animals at home
The South Parkersburg property that will likely be the riverboat's future home
Father-son buy “The Barge Restaurant,” hope to reopen it in the MOV
Man wanted for escape from home confinement
UPDATE: Man wanted for escape from home confinement captured
William Husel's booking photo
Judge to dismiss 11 murder counts against Ohio doctor
An Albany woman was arrested for possession of drugs and trafficking of a controlled substance.
Athens County woman arrested after traffic stop

Latest News

FILE - Igor Fruman, center, leaves federal court in Manhattan with his attorney Todd Blanche,...
Giuliani associate gets year in prison in foreign donor case
Raspy Voice Kids
Raspy Voice Kids (Condensed Version), 1/21/22
What's Trending
What's Trending, 1/21/22
Brain fog is a common symptom of long COVID.
Post-COVID ‘brain fog’ might be caused by changes in spinal fluid, new study suggests
The requirement kicked in in November, when the White House said more than 95% of federal...
Trump appointee blocks Biden federal worker vaccine mandate