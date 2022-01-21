“Betrayed by the Bullet” jams in Marietta, seeking bigger stages in rock world

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -The local rock band, “Betrayed by the Bullet” was in the spotlight at the Adelphia Friday night.

This band, however, had a long journey to get where they are today.

“When I was 13 or 14 I had glasses on and I was kind of a pipsqueak, kind of nerdy and I basically had no friends in school,” said guitarist Brandon Gribble.

“That summer I started to pick up the guitar and I learned “Good Riddance” by Green Day-completely taught myself. I hit a growth spurt that summer, I got rid of the glasses. I go back to school playing guitar and all of a sudden I had friends.”

And one of Gribble’s friends was Shawn Coe. Fast forward a few years and the two are still friends and in a band called Betrayed by the Bullet. Coe said their music is a blend of hard rock and metal.

“I think I was like 12 when I finally flipped it over to 103.1 and I was like, ‘I love this.’ I would save the lunch money my mom and dad gave me for lunch and go by CDs from Avenged Sevenfold to Metallica. I was just eating it all up back then,” said Coe.

Coe and Gribble are Parkersburg South alumni. The two, along with their fellow members Mason Riley, Paul Smith, and Jesse Rivers, worked for years to fine-tune their craft. And when the pandemic hit in 2020, they took it as an opportunity to hone in on their work even more.

“That’s another thing during the pandemic…instead of investing a ton of money into merch and stage stuff, we put a lot of time into learning how to produce and record all of our own music,” Coe said.

And their hard work is paying off.

“We got a lot of really hard-core fans that preach our gospel to everyone. We’re definitely getting that connection with some people. We’ve made lifelong friends doing this. People we never would have met otherwise,” Coe said.

Coe said they all came a long way since he was a kid in band and choir classes at Parkersburg South. While they all have day jobs, Gribble said the dream is to play music full time. Both said being from a small town makes it difficult at times to gain momentum in the music world. But both say being from the MOV has made them work hard to get where they are today.

“If there is just some way for us to make someone’s day just a little better, even if it’s just one person by playing, then I think we did our job,” Gribble said.

“I definitely feel the same way,” said Coe.

“I just love to bring that energy up there and see people’s responses to the music. Just to build that relationship through your music with people. I’ve met some of my best friends of my entire life just going to concerts and meeting people.”

