Deadline next month for WVa teacher environmental awards

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - A West Virginia agency is taking nominations for its Teacher of the Year award, given for environmental leadership.

The deadline to submit an application is Feb. 14 for the Make It Shine Environmental Teacher of the Year awards.

The awards are given by the state Department of Environmental Protection’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan.

Elementary, middle and high school teachers will be given a $500 person award and a $1,000 award to be used to promote science, technology, engineering and math programs at their schools.

Application forms and more information are available online.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.