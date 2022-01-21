Latrobe Street Mission gets $3,500 check from new philanthropy group

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Latrobe Street Mission recently earned a significant donation from a new philanthropic group.

The Latrobe Street Mission was chosen as the non-profit to receive a check of roughly $35 hundred last night from the “100 Women Who Care.”

And with that, officials with the Latrobe Street Mission say that they are grateful for this opportunity, and that they love to see people learning more about what the non-profit does.

“We have a vision for growing this project and we’re going to keep growing this project. The community has come on board,” says executive director, Jim Sims.

Officials with the mission say that they will be using the funds for expansion of the facility and to add to the kitchen.

