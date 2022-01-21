Marietta Municipal Court postpone jury trials until further notice

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Jury trials have been cancelled at the Marietta Municipal Court through February 11, 2022.

The current pandemic surge creates a challenging environment to safely conduct jury trials in the courthouse.

The court house has been doing its best to safely conduct jury trials by having mask requirements with in the building, having air purifiers in the courts, hand sanitizer available in the court rooms, plexiglass shields in between the jurors to make sure they have separation, and social distancing.

Marietta Municipal Court Judge, Janet Welch, gave the main reason as to why she decided to cancel jury trials for now.

“Washing County is still at an extremely high risk of COVID transmission for the unvaccinated. So that is why I have done this,” Judge Welch said.

Judge Welch said she optimistically hopes that they can resume jury trials by the third week of February.

