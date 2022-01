PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Charelessey Darline Cain, 71, of Parkersburg, WV passed away January 20, 2022 at her residence. She was born September 22, 1950, a daughter of the late Roy Williams and Beatrice Richards.

Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.

