Obituary: Echard, Ioka Jane

Ioka Jane Echard Obit
Ioka Jane Echard Obit(none)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ioka Jane Echard, 76 of Parkersburg, passed away January 20, 2022 at her residence.  She was born November 13, 1945 in Calhoun County, a daughter of the late James P. and Ada Mae Williams Morrison.

Mrs. Echard was a homemaker and former member of Pine Grove Baptist Church.

Surviving are two sons:  Dwayn Echard of Williamstown and Gregory Echard (Michelle) of Washington, three grandchildren:  Zachary, Brandon and Haylee, three sisters:  Linda Daggett (Holly) of Veto, OH, Helen Irvine of Waterford, OH and Arma Swain (Dean) of Ravenswood, two brothers:  Melvin Morrison of North Carolina and Marshall Morrison of Five Forks, WV, sister-in-law Lynn Morrison of Five Forks and her companion Mark.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Jennings Echard and brother Weldon Morrison.

Funeral services will be Monday 11AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Frank Miller officiating.  Interment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.  Visitation will be Sunday 2-6PM.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

