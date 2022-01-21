Obituary: Fansler, Carrie Cleone

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Carrie Cleone Fansler, 93, of Parkersburg, WV passed away on January 18, 2022 at Camden-Clark Medical Center.

Cleone was born October 15, 1928 in Calhoun County, WV to the late Encil Mathess and Carrie Monroe Mathess.

She was a 1947 graduate of Sistersville High School and retired as a secretary at S.S.I. Cleone was a member of Stout Memorial United Methodist Church in Parkersburg and previously attended Zion Methodist Church in Friendly, WV.

Cleone joined Miriam Rebekah Lodge #1 on May 31, 1949, and served as Noble Grand, District Deputy, and was selected as Rebekah of the year in 1972. She joined the Parkersburg Ladies Auxiliary Patriarchs Militant on September 1, 1949. She served as the Auxiliary President, President of the Department Association of West Virginia, and was the International Association President in 1982. She also served in several offices and served in the honor guard to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. She received the Decoration of Chivalry in 1956.

She is survived by her daughter, Renee Fansler White (John) and granddaughter, Khatelin White of Bowling Green, KY; sisters, Ione Clark, Barbara Shreves, Sharon Lemasters, and Sandra Shreves; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Murlo “Lucky” Fansler; brother George Mathess; and sisters, Yvonne “Bonnie” Beaver, Delores Williams, Ruby Fiest and Edith Bolen.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Stout Memorial United Methodist Church, 3329 Broad Street, Parkersburg. Pastor Cynthia Eakle will officiate and burial will follow in Parkersburg Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 4 – 6 p.m. Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at the Vaughan-Kimes Funeral Home, 521 – 5th Street, Parkersburg and 1 hour prior to services Thursday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts be made to Stout Memorial United Methodist Church or Miriam Rebekah Lodge #1.

