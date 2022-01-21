Advertisement

Obituary: Hefner, JoAnn

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
JoAnn Hefner Obit(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - JoAnn Hefner, 86 of Parkersburg, passed away January 17, 2022 at her residence.  She was born October 27, 1935 in Jane Lew, Lewis County, WV a daughter of the late William W. and Madge Kuhl Dennison.

Mrs. Hefner retired from the West Virginia Department of Employment Security and was a member of Cedar Grove United Methodist Church.  She enjoyed traveling with her late husband, enjoyed going to Disney World and repurposing old furniture.  She especially enjoyed her great-grandchildren.

Surviving is her daughter Suzanne Hefner of Parkersburg, son John M. Hefner (Kristina) of Parker, CO, three grandchildren:  Olivia Reeder (Dylan) of Parkersburg, John G. Hefner of Denver, CO and Bryce Hefner of Denver, CO along with two great-grandchildren:  Lucas and Logan Reeder.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband John Gordon Hefner.

In following Mrs. Hefner’s wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral.  Her cremated remains, along with Mr. Hefner’s will be scattered at one of their special places they enjoyed in the “glory days” in San Antonio, TX.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements.  Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man wanted for escape from home confinement
Man wanted for escape from home confinement
Nikki Herner
GRAPHIC: Ritchie Co. woman arrested after officers find 12 dead animals at home
The South Parkersburg property that will likely be the riverboat's future home
Father-son buy “The Barge Restaurant,” hope to reopen it in the MOV
An Albany woman was arrested for possession of drugs and trafficking of a controlled substance.
Athens County woman arrested after traffic stop
WVU Medicine Camden Clark
West Virginia National Guard members deployed to help nurses at WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center

Latest News

Carrie Cleone Fansler Obit
Obituary: Fansler, Carrie Cleone
Ioka Jane Echard Obit
Obituary: Echard, Ioka Jane
Janice M. Foggin Hall Obit
Obituary: Hall, Janice M. Foggin
Harold K. Little Obit
Obituary: Little, Harold K.