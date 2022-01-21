Obituary: Hefner, JoAnn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - JoAnn Hefner, 86 of Parkersburg, passed away January 17, 2022 at her residence. She was born October 27, 1935 in Jane Lew, Lewis County, WV a daughter of the late William W. and Madge Kuhl Dennison.

Mrs. Hefner retired from the West Virginia Department of Employment Security and was a member of Cedar Grove United Methodist Church. She enjoyed traveling with her late husband, enjoyed going to Disney World and repurposing old furniture. She especially enjoyed her great-grandchildren.

Surviving is her daughter Suzanne Hefner of Parkersburg, son John M. Hefner (Kristina) of Parker, CO, three grandchildren: Olivia Reeder (Dylan) of Parkersburg, John G. Hefner of Denver, CO and Bryce Hefner of Denver, CO along with two great-grandchildren: Lucas and Logan Reeder.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband John Gordon Hefner.

In following Mrs. Hefner’s wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral. Her cremated remains, along with Mr. Hefner’s will be scattered at one of their special places they enjoyed in the “glory days” in San Antonio, TX.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements. Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

