Obituary: Williams, C. Maxine DeLancey

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - C. Maxine DeLancey Williams, 87, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away January 20, 2022 at her residence.

She was born April 30, 1934, a daughter of the late Merth Weaver and Alma Weaver in Gilmer County, WV.

Maxine was a Baptist by faith. She retired from St. Joseph’s Hospital where she served as an RN for 34 years. She worked as a Clerk for her husband’s auction business. She enjoyed reading, collecting crystal glass. She loved traveling and being in nature. Maxine loved all animals and enjoyed watching birds. She will be truly missed.

Those left behind to cherish her memory include her significant other, Madison Williams; sons, Ron (Becky) DeLancey of Washington, WV, Mark (Nadine) DeLancey of Waverly, WV, Scott (Cyndi) DeLancey of Versailles, KY, step-daughters, Lura (Tom) Keller of Davisville, Marion Donaldson and fiancé, Shawn Sheaves of Washington, WV; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband. Ronald DeLancey; and her brother, Arden Weaver.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the DeLancey/Williams family.

