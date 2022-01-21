Advertisement

Recall: Some bags of Lidl-brand frozen chopped spinach may pose listeria risk

Bags of Lidl spinach are being recalled for possible listeria contamination.
Bags of Lidl spinach are being recalled for possible listeria contamination.(Source: FDA/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 7:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Frozen Food Development is recalling specific lots of Lidl-brand 12-ounce packages of frozen spinach for a possible listeria contamination.

The greens were sold in Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Delaware, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, the FDA announced.

The bags of spinach have a best by date of Sept. 10, 2023. Items included in the recall are marked with lot Nos. R17742 or R17963 on the back of the bag.

No illnesses have been reported.

Routine testing caught the issue, and production has been halted as the FDA and the company investigate.

The product can be returned to the place you bought it for a refund.

Consumers with questions may contact LIDL Customer Care at 1-844-747-5435 Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man wanted for escape from home confinement
Man wanted for escape from home confinement
Nikki Herner
GRAPHIC: Ritchie Co. woman arrested after officers find 12 dead animals at home
The South Parkersburg property that will likely be the riverboat's future home
Father-son buy “The Barge Restaurant,” hope to reopen it in the MOV
An Albany woman was arrested for possession of drugs and trafficking of a controlled substance.
Athens County woman arrested after traffic stop
WVU Medicine Camden Clark
West Virginia National Guard members deployed to help nurses at WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center

Latest News

Raspy Voice Kids
Raspy Voice Kids (Condensed Version), 1/21/22
What's Trending
What's Trending, 1/21/22
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about his first year in office.
Biden plans to communicate more in second year in office, White House says
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Geneva Friday meeting with his Russian counterpart amid...
US: Russia, US on ‘clearer path’ to understanding on Ukraine
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Geneva Friday meeting with his Russian counterpart amid...
Blinken urges diplomacy, says response to aggression will be severe