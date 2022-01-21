Washington County Volunter Fire Departments receive funding from A.R.P. fund

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Eighteen Washington County Volunteer Fire Departments receive $10,000 in funding.

The costs will go to operation expenses, building funds and day-to-day operations.

“For us we’ve been having a fund drive to help pay the debt off of this new building we’ve built. So the sooner we can do it then we can start saving in years to come for an addition to the building we have now,” said Reno fire chief Jon Bradford.

Warren Township’s fire chief, Mark Wile, says he was surprised when he heard the news.

“It was very surprising that when the commissioner announced that they were giving us money. The commissioners we have now are very first responder favorable,” said Wile.

One thing the two fire chiefs agreed on were how thankful they were for the county commissioners who made this possible.

“Can’t thank the commissioners enough for this,” said Wile. “We’re very thankful for the hard work that all three commissioners put into that to give us that,” Bradford said.

