West Virginia governor to address lawmakers after COVID-19 bout

(Gov. Jim Justice's Communication Office)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 8:18 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) -West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice will address lawmakers next week after his State of the State address was postponed when he was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this month.

The Republican governor will speak to a joint session of the Legislature on Jan. 27. After Justice announced Jan. 11 that he had become ill, a House clerk read his speech to lawmakers the next day. The speech included a proposed $4.65 billion state budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

The governor resumed his weekly briefings on the virus Monday. The governor’s office says next week’s speech will supplement Justice’s written State of the State message.

