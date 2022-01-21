Young performers get chance to showcase talents in Wizard of Oz

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Young performers at the Actors Guild will get a chance to showcase what they can do with their first play in a long time.

After delays and having to work around pandemic, weather and other hurdles, the young performers of the Actors Guild will get a chance to showcase their talents.

The Actors Guild found ways to rehearse and practice for the show. And now the actors will perform the “Wizard of Oz” for an audience.

Including those who were unable to showcase their talents last year. As the Actors Guild is allowing the age group that would graduate from this program last year to work with this play.

“We unfortunately had to delay the Wizard of Oz last year because of COVID. Our entire season was pretty much shut down. So, we’re pretty fortunate enough to have some of the performers and some of the staff and tech team from the tenth grade to be able to assist us. So, we have a really, really strong cast. And we have plenty of people who have stepped up in those roles,” says director, Joe Reeves.

The Actors Guild will be having a full audience to attend the event but with some COVID guidelines in place.

The Actors Guild will request people to wear a mask.

