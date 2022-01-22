Advertisement

The Arc of the Mid-Ohio Valley looks to renew its aging building

By Laura Bowen
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With an aging building, The Arc of the Mid-Ohio Valley is looking to upgrade its facilities on Dudley Avenue.

The Arc of the Mid-Ohio Valley provides services for people with disabilities. It helps with things like education, advocacy, employment, and more.

“If we don’t have a strong infrastructure and our building is not sound, it makes it a little harder for us to do that,” Executive Director Liz Ford said.

The Arc will focus on repairing their uneven parking lot, touching up the outside of their building, and putting an elevator inside. Ford said the elevator will make the entire building accessible, which is especially important since the organization serves people with disabilities.

“We want the entire building to be accessible to everyone in the community…,” Ford said.

And with that added layer of accessibility, comes the ability to hold more activities at once. Plus, there will be some revamping.

Repairs on the outside of the building will have deeper implications as well.

Ford said, “If we don’t get the repairs made on the outside of the building then moisture will seep into the building and then that causes longer term problems and more expensive problems.”

The Arc has begun its capital campaign to help raise funds for these projects. If you want to help, you can mail donations to The Arc of the Mid-Ohio Valley at 1917 Dudley Avenue in Parkersburg.

