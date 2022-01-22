Football Pioneers give back

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Making days a little better one shoveled-driveway at a time...

That’s what these Marietta College football players set out to do this past week on what was a very snowy Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

We talked with freshman Brock Hillyer, and juniors Bryce Agnew and Garrett French... just a few of the students who participated.

French spoke of the special relationship they have with the fans in Marietta... “We have so much of their support all season long, so it’s great to do our part to also kind of give back to them. Shows that we’re appreciative.”

The guys say their “small but mighty” crew got to about five driveways, but hope to do more in the future.

“I mean it was cold, but it was fun. It’s almost like team-bonding,” says Agnew.

He went as far as to say he thinks working together off the field will help their chemistry on the field.

