Advertisement

Football Pioneers give back

Making days a little better one shoveled-driveway at a time
Just a few of the students who participated
Just a few of the students who participated(Kurtis Bradley Brown - WTAP)
By Kurtis Bradley Brown
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Making days a little better one shoveled-driveway at a time...

That’s what these Marietta College football players set out to do this past week on what was a very snowy Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

We talked with freshman Brock Hillyer, and juniors Bryce Agnew and Garrett French... just a few of the students who participated.

French spoke of the special relationship they have with the fans in Marietta... “We have so much of their support all season long, so it’s great to do our part to also kind of give back to them. Shows that we’re appreciative.”

The guys say their “small but mighty” crew got to about five driveways, but hope to do more in the future.

“I mean it was cold, but it was fun. It’s almost like team-bonding,” says Agnew.

He went as far as to say he thinks working together off the field will help their chemistry on the field.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nikki Herner
GRAPHIC: Ritchie Co. woman arrested after officers find 12 dead animals at home
The South Parkersburg property that will likely be the riverboat's future home
Father-son buy “The Barge Restaurant,” hope to reopen it in the MOV
William Husel's booking photo
Judge to dismiss 11 murder counts against Ohio doctor
Former Wood County GOP Rob Cornelius won his three-year lawsuit Thursday for his removal from...
Removed Wood County GOP Chair wins lawsuit
Intel will invest $20 billion in a new computer chip facility in Ohio amid a global shortage of...
Intel building $20B Ohio chip facility amid global shortage

Latest News

Mike Gibbons, U.S Senate candidate, stops in Marietta
Mike Gibbons, U.S Senate candidate, stops in Marietta
A Salvation Army vehicle that reads "Hope is on the way."
Seeking shelter from the cold at the Salvation Army
Vienna fire department hoists flag to honor Newport's Assistant Fire Chief Steve Lamp
Newport Fire Department holds funeral for Assistant Fire Chief
Executive Director Liz Ford walks across their uneven, run-down parking lot.
The Arc of the Mid-Ohio Valley looks to renew its aging building