Newport Fire Department holds funeral for Assistant Fire Chief

Vienna fire department hoists flag to honor Newport's Assistant Fire Chief Steve Lamp(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today Steve Lamp was laid to rest after serving the community in the fire department for 35 years.

Many called Lamp a brother, mentor and father figure outside of him being a coworker.

Newport’s Fire Chief Bill Cochran says Lamp was a pivotal part of the fire department and he remembers him for always being a teacher among many other things.

“Steve was a big part of the department, he taught us all a lot. He was very patient in teaching all of us things. There was always something new that he had for us to learn. He’s going to be greatly missed by all of us. He was not only a fellow firefighter but he was also a brother and a friend,” said Cochran.

Many local fire departments such as Little Muskingum, Oak Grove, Marietta, Vienna and many more attended the burial at Newport cemetery.

Steve Lamp will have a memorial located inside of the fire department to make sure his name lives on.

