How to proactively protect yourself from fire damage

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - Multiple tragic fires across the US have made headlines recently so WTAP got some advice.

Let’s start with the basics…fire alarms. Marietta Fire Chief CW Durham suggests having one on every level of the house, especially in sleeping areas. Changing out the batteries is important too. While when you should change them depends on the type of batteries your alarm uses, changing batteries when daylight saving rolls around is a good rule of thumb.

Durham has a fire-safe bedtime tip too - closing your doors. This not only reduces smoke spread, it reduces fire damage too.

And during your waking hours…make sure to maintain your heating devices. Big devices like chimneys and furnaces should be inspected annually by a qualified technician. When it comes to space heaters, they need to be directly plugged into the wall.

“Whether it be an extension cord, whether it be a power strip, they’ll plug it in to either extend the range of where they’re setting the object. Those devices are not meant to carry a current that a space heater pulls so those are often the failure point and the place where the fire starts because there’s so much electricity being pulled through a power strip or through an extension cord…,” Durham explained.

Keeping a fire extinguisher on hand is helpful too. While Durham doesn’t advise staying in your home to fight the fire, it can help clear an exit path if you’re trapped.

And, if you smoke, make sure you put your cigarette butts in a non-combustible container once they’re cooled down.

