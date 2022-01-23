Advertisement

Mike Gibbons, U.S Senate candidate, stops in Marietta

By Kheron Alston
Jan. 22, 2022
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - An Ohio bus tour for U.S. Senate candidate stops in Marietta at the Harmar Tavern today.

Mike Gibbons gathered with many of his supporters inside while they watched the Bengals divisional round game. He spoke with many people who asked about his background and his policies.

Gibbons prides himself on bringing the nation together and moving forward as one.

“I think we’re all Americans, I think we need to treat each other as Americans and I think we need to go forward together,” said Gibbons.

