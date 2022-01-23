Advertisement

Parkersburg rolls over Martinsburg

By Evan Lasek
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Parkersburg High School girls basketball team defeated the Martinsburg Lady Bulldogs on Saturday Afternoon.

The Lady Big Reds started off strong and finished even stronger. They never trailed against Martinsburg and won the game 78-37.

Parkersburg was led by Brilynn Florence who finished the game with 27 points and Kisten Roberts who came up with 15 points.

