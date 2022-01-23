Parkersburg South comes out on top In Cross River Rivalry

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Parkersburg South Patriots came out on top over the Parkersburg Big Reds in the Cross River Rivalry.

The Patriots and Big Reds exchanged blows early and often in the first quarter with both teams playing fast and furious.

South held a 20-18 lead at the end of the first and were able to keep building onto their lead in the second quarter.

They came out of halftime strong and finished the game on top 83-56.

Ashton Mooney led the way for the Patriots finishing with 21 as Parkersburg South moves to 10-1 on the season.

Austin Fleming put up 24 while the Big Reds will drop to 6-7 now on the season.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.