Seeking shelter from the cold at the Salvation Army

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Across the Mid-Ohio Valley, we’ve been dealing with the impact of winter weather...

…and for that reason, Major Carey Richmond says the Salvation Army right here in Parkersburg has specific Cold Night Shelter protocols in place.

Major Richmond says anyone who needs it, can get a warm place to spend the night at the Salvation Army.

She emphasized that this program is open to anyone in need and has less barriers than their year-round shelter efforts.

“We don’t have as many constraints on how long they can stay in our shelter,” Richmond says. “Anyone is able to stay when temperatures reach below 32 degrees.”

Major Richmond says several folks have already benefited from the Cold Night Shelter.

She adds that with many mornings and afternoons not reaching 32 degrees, the Salvation Army has been providing shelter 24/7.

The Salvation Army of Parkersburg is located on 5th Street and anyone seeking Cold Night Shelter should go there.

