Warren defeats Athens High School

VINCENT, Ohio. (WTAP) -

The Warren Lady Warriors girls basketball team defeated the Athens Lady Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon.

Warren and Athens exchanged leads a few times throughout the first quarter, but an Abbie Smith buzzer beater gave the Warriors a 9-7 lead at the end of the first.

The rest of the way was all Warren and they won 55-27.

Alex Frazee led the way for Warren with 16 points and Abbie Smith totaled 14 in the win.

