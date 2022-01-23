Warren defeats Athens High School
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
VINCENT, Ohio. (WTAP) -
The Warren Lady Warriors girls basketball team defeated the Athens Lady Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon.
Warren and Athens exchanged leads a few times throughout the first quarter, but an Abbie Smith buzzer beater gave the Warriors a 9-7 lead at the end of the first.
The rest of the way was all Warren and they won 55-27.
Alex Frazee led the way for Warren with 16 points and Abbie Smith totaled 14 in the win.
Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.