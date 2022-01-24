Colder temperatures can cause pipe problems

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Below freezing temperatures can lead to pipe problems for now and future problems as well.

When water freezes in pipes it can cause them to expand which causes them to burst.

There are ways to prevent this problem.

“Leave the water running a little bit. Running water doesn’t freeze so that’s one way. Sealing them up. Sealing your home up is the key. Keeping the cold air off the piping. Big problem with mobile homes, under laying. Get it sealed,” said Charles Hornbeck, owner of Hornbeck plumbing.

He also says that electric heat tape can held but running water or sealing your home from the cold air work better.

