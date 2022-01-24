COVID-19 claims life of third West Virginia corrections officer

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The coronavirus has taken the life of a third West Virginia Department of Corrections and Rehabilitations officer.

Paula Jo Tomlin was 51-years-old.

Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (DCR) officials say Tomlin worked at the Lakin Correctional Center in Mason County.

She lived across the river in Middleport, Ohio and passed away Saturday at the Holzer Medical Center in Gallipolis.

She leaves behind her husband of 27 years, Timothy Tomlin, who DCR officials say is also a Lakin correctional officer.

“All of us share his grief and his loss in a most personal way,” Corrections Commissioner Betsy Jividen said. “Our deepest and most heartfelt condolences go out to Cpl. Tomlin from everyone in the DCR at this most sorrowful time. Please keep Paula and Tim, their family members, and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. Special prayers also for the friends and co-workers of Paula and Tim at Lakin, and throughout the DCR, as we mourn Paula’s loss and honor her service.”

