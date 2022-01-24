Advertisement

Flags at half-staff to honor former WV Sen. Joe Minard

Gov. Jim Justice said the West Virginia and U.S. flags at the state Capitol Complex will be...
Gov. Jim Justice said the West Virginia and U.S. flags at the state Capitol Complex will be displayed at half-staff Monday in honor of former state Sen. Joe Minard, who died earlier this month at age 90.(WDTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - Gov. Jim Justice said the West Virginia and U.S. flags at the state Capitol Complex will be displayed at half-staff Monday in honor of former state Sen. Joe Minard, who died earlier this month at age 90.

Justice also ordered flags to be presented at half-staff from dawn to dusk on Monday at all state-owned facilities in Harrison County. Justice said in a proclamation announcing the flag order that Minard died Jan, 17.

He served in the West Virginia Senate from 1990 to 1994 and again from 1998 to 2013.

Minard also served as a Harrison County commissioner and he was a U.S. Army veteran.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vienna structure fire on 38th street
Structure fire in Vienna results in no injuries
The house is on the 600 block of 13th Street
Parkersburg Fire Department fights 13th Street housefire
Vienna fire department hoists flag to honor Newport's Assistant Fire Chief Steve Lamp
Newport Fire Department holds funeral for Assistant Fire Chief
Just a few of the students who participated
Football Pioneers give back
A Salvation Army vehicle that reads "Hope is on the way."
Seeking shelter from the cold at the Salvation Army

Latest News

What's Trending
What's Trending, 1/24/22
Workers at a franchise of Tudor’s Biscuit World are hoping they will soon be members of West...
Biscuit World union effort rooted in West Virginia history
Voting-rights and Democratic groups displeased with Ohio’s latest round of legislative district...
Opponents of Ohio legislative maps must object by Tuesday
Generic closed sign.
Third Street Deli closing permanently
State lawmakers will get a chance to learn how to operate a drone during West Virginia...
Lawmakers to get drone demonstrations during WVU Day