Flags at half-staff to honor former WV Sen. Joe Minard

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - Gov. Jim Justice said the West Virginia and U.S. flags at the state Capitol Complex will be displayed at half-staff Monday in honor of former state Sen. Joe Minard, who died earlier this month at age 90.

Justice also ordered flags to be presented at half-staff from dawn to dusk on Monday at all state-owned facilities in Harrison County. Justice said in a proclamation announcing the flag order that Minard died Jan, 17.

He served in the West Virginia Senate from 1990 to 1994 and again from 1998 to 2013.

Minard also served as a Harrison County commissioner and he was a U.S. Army veteran.

