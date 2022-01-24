Advertisement

Jody Murphy announces state senate bid

Jody Murphy
Jody Murphy(Jody Murphy)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HARRISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jody Murphy has officially filed for the West Virginia Senate.

Murphy, a Fed Ex delivery driver, is running as a Democrat for the District 3 state senate seat.

“I’ve lived, worked and played in this area for almost 20 years. It saddens me to see the state of our state and this region,” Murphy said in a news release. “I am committed to improving our neighborhoods, towns, communities and counties.”

District 3 covers Wood, Wirt, Pleasants, and Ritchie counties and is currently represented by Republican Senators Mike Azinger and Donna Bowley.

Murphy has a background in journalism and business, serving in numerous roles around the community.

You can read more about Murphy in his news release here.

