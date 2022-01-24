Advertisement

Judge: Jurors can see Fla. school shooter’s Instagram photos

FILE - Law enforcement officers block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School...
FILE - Law enforcement officers block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 15, 2018, in Parkland, Fla., following a deadly shooting at the school.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A judge says the gunman who killed 17 at a Florida high school four years ago had no expectation of privacy when he posted disturbing photographs to a public Instagram account before his rampage.

Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer said at a Monday hearing that Nikolas Cruz wanted others to see photographs he posted of himself with guns.

She said the jurors who will decide whether he is executed for the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland can see them.

Cruz’s attorneys had argued that investigators’ seizure of the photos violated his privacy rights.

Jury selection for Cruz’s penalty trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 21.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vienna structure fire on 38th street
Structure fire in Vienna results in no injuries
The house is on the 600 block of 13th Street
Parkersburg Fire Department fights 13th Street housefire
Vienna fire department hoists flag to honor Newport's Assistant Fire Chief Steve Lamp
Newport Fire Department holds funeral for Assistant Fire Chief
Just a few of the students who participated
Football Pioneers give back
A Salvation Army vehicle that reads "Hope is on the way."
Seeking shelter from the cold at the Salvation Army

Latest News

What's Trending
What's Trending, 1/24/22
FILE - The Wall Street sign is framed by the American flags flying outside the New York Stock...
Dow drops 1,000 points as markets extend slide in 2022
Workers at a franchise of Tudor’s Biscuit World are hoping they will soon be members of West...
Biscuit World union effort rooted in West Virginia history
Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces,...
Amid Russia tensions, NATO ponders deterrence; US said to be considering options
Voting-rights and Democratic groups displeased with Ohio’s latest round of legislative district...
Opponents of Ohio legislative maps must object by Tuesday