Large tax returns and delays expected for 2022 tax season

By Kaitlin Kulich
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The 2022 tax season has begun, and according to a local tax filing service, it’s expected to be an unprecedented year.

“Unbelievable funds available to people this year, more than ever in history,” Lonnie Bennett said.

Bennett, owner of Bennett Tax Service in Belpre said while many people will see an unprecedented amount of money from tax returns this year, there will likely be some very long delays in people getting their money.

“Seven million people have not received their refund from last year. So, there are going to be phenomenal delays this year. They need to get things done quickly. If they want any money soon they better get it in advance because the money isn’t going to be very forthcoming from the IRS,” Bennett said. We received documents from the IRS about how terrible the delays are going to be this year.”

Bennett said the advanced child tax credit alone is providing a lot of changes for taxpayers and causing the increased processing time on the IRS’s end. Bennett said last year, people received $2,000 per child, and this year it has jumped to $ 3,600 per child up to age 5. This includes parents who had no earned income.

Bennett also said for the first time ever, people can be refunded 50 percent of what they spent on dependent care for their children.

“If you had one child in daycare and spent 8,000 dollars. They are going to give you 4,000 dollars back if you spent that much,” Bennett said.

The potential for more money continues. Bennett said people can still get their 3rd stimulus check from last year if they file a 2021 return-even if they think they wouldn’t qualify.

“People who didn’t have the income last year think,’ I can not do it this year,’ but that’s not true. We’re allowed to go back and use their income from 2019 and figure their earned income credit for this year-phenomenal thing that’s never happened before,” Bennett said.

He also encourages people to be wary of any potential scams if they decide to file their taxes online. The filing deadline is April 18th.

