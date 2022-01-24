Advertisement

Lawmakers to get drone demonstrations during WVU Day

State lawmakers will get a chance to learn how to operate a drone during West Virginia...
State lawmakers will get a chance to learn how to operate a drone during West Virginia University Day at the Legislature on Tuesday.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - State lawmakers will get a chance to learn how to operate a drone during West Virginia University Day at the Legislature on Tuesday.

Members of the WVU Extension 4-H Tech Changemakers will talk about their experiences teaching digital skills and show the lawmakers and other guests how drones are operated. The event takes place in the Capitol Rotunda.

The event starting Tuesday morning also will include interactive activities and exhibits for visitors.

The Mountaineer will unveil a new display about the history of the Mountaineer mascot, and guests can test their legislative knowledge by participating in a themed trivia game.

