Mid-Ohio Valley Players Theater holding auditions for ‘You Can’t Take it With You’
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Auditions will be held tonight at 7 P.M. and tomorrow at the same time.
This is a cold read audition so no preparation is needed. The only thing you need to bring is a good joke.
Director J.R. Wells says with the performance being a comedy he feels he can tell a lot from how well an actor can deliver a joke on the spot.
He will be looking for these things when evaluating performers.
“Can I hear you? Can I understand you? And are you animated enough? Can you get into your character, this being a comedy that we’re going to be setting up for,” said Wells.
The show will go on in April.
