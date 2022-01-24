Advertisement

Mid-Ohio Valley Players Theater holding auditions for 'You Can't Take it With You'

MOV players theater holds auditions for upcoming performance
(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:29 PM EST
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Auditions will be held tonight at 7 P.M. and tomorrow at the same time.

This is a cold read audition so no preparation is needed. The only thing you need to bring is a good joke.

Director J.R. Wells says with the performance being a comedy he feels he can tell a lot from how well an actor can deliver a joke on the spot.

He will be looking for these things when evaluating performers.

“Can I hear you? Can I understand you? And are you animated enough? Can you get into your character, this being a comedy that we’re going to be setting up for,” said Wells.

The show will go on in April.

