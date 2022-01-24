Advertisement

New mother fights for life against COVID, despite being vaccinated

By Alex Gibbs and Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) – A new mother in Texas is fighting for her life against COVID-19, despite being vaccinated.

Alexandra Chandler tested positive for COVID before an emergency C-section, according to KWTX.

After giving birth to her son, Beau and returning home, both were sent back to the hospital a few days later for shortness of breath, only for her to be intubated and experience a double pneumothorax where both lungs collapse.

“I just want more time with her because I’ve never spent this amount of time without her being at home,” her husband, James Chandler said.

Beau is doing better, but Alexandra is still fighting for her life.

“Alex and I have been to church together and I know that she would stand by faith through any of this,” her friend Brittany Rodriquez said. “As disappointing as the prognosis is, I’m hoping for a miracle still and I won’t stop praying for one because I know it can happen.”

Family and friends say her story has gone viral on social media. They have started a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses.

Copyright 2022 KWTX Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vienna structure fire on 38th street
Structure fire in Vienna results in no injuries
Third Street Deli's Parkersburg location, which has been closed since December.
Third Street Deli closing permanently
The house is on the 600 block of 13th Street
Parkersburg Fire Department fights 13th Street housefire
Vienna fire department hoists flag to honor Newport's Assistant Fire Chief Steve Lamp
Newport Fire Department holds funeral for Assistant Fire Chief
Just a few of the students who participated
Football Pioneers give back

Latest News

FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is photographed in her office on Tuesday,...
Judges approve special grand jury in Georgia election probe
The government website ChildTaxCredit.gov is photographed on a computer screen Monday, Jan. 24,...
Federal government launches website for claiming part 2 of child tax credit
A federal database of agricultural land owned by overseas entities appears to have incomplete...
Secret Acres: Foreign-owned agricultural land inaccurately tracked by government
Where you plug in your space heater is an important safety tip.
How to proactively protect yourself from fire damage
FILE - The Wall Street sign is framed by the American flags flying outside the New York Stock...
Stocks climb back after steep slide on Fed, Ukraine jitters