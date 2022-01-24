Obituary: Ankrom, Ruth Ann

VETO, Ohio (WTAP) - Ruth Ann Ankrom, 81, of Veto, Ohio, exchanged her imperfect earthly body for her perfect heavenly body when she entered the gates of Heaven on January 22, 2022, after passing peacefully at home surrounded by her family.

She was born on October 18, 1940 in Wood County, a daughter of the late Rodney E. and Francis Houser Leach. She grew up on the family farm in Palmer Square and graduated from Waterford High School in 1958. Ruth was a member of the Veto Gospel Tabernacle.

She worked for the U.S. Bureau of Public Debt before leaving the workforce to raise her three boys. In the mid-1980s, she actively supported the Warren High School Choral Department, most notably by transporting the Handbell Choir equipment to numerous performances, assisting with the annual fundraisers, and serving as a chaperone for many out-of-town events. Later in life, Ruth worked in the family businesses, including Network Video in Little Hocking, Ohio, and for Gabriel Brothers in Parkersburg.

She is survived by her husband of nearly 60 years, George E. Ankrom, whom she married on February 23, 1962, her three sons Donald (Cassy) of Veto, David (Sarah) of Little Hocking, and Douglas (Sarah) of Boaz, one sister Patricia Bradley of Marietta, one brother Thomas (Marilyn) Leach of Waterford, sister-in-law Martha Leach of Veto, grandchildren Zach (Laura), Vanessa, Nate, Jon, Lizzie, Willy, Alexis, Megan, Alyssa, and Abby, one great-granddaughter, Layla, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was proceeded in death by two brothers and an infant sister.

Services will be on Wednesday at 1:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre with Pastor Greg Mauquis and Pastor Wayne Voglesong officiating. Burial will be at the Big Tygart Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 and one hour prior to services on Wednesday.

The family would like to thank the staff of Shriver’s Hospice for their care over the past several months and special thanks to Kayla and Kathy for their compassionate care during Ruth’s final hours.

