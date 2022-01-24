Obituary: Casto, Kay Louise Binegar

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Kay Louise Binegar Casto, 83, of Marietta, passed away Friday, January 21, 2022 at Harmar Place.

Kay was born January 8, 1939 in Marietta, Ohio to Roscoe and Frances {Spindler} Binegar.

She graduated in 1956 from Dexter City High School.

Kay married Russell Casto on May 20, 1995.

She spent more than 30 years working for Dr. Jacoby and Marietta Pediatrics. She was a member of Sixth and Washington Church of Christ. Kay enjoyed her yearly trips to Myrtle Beach with her husband Russell.

Kay will be deeply missed by her children Kerry (Marie) Fleming, Kelly (Timothy) Casto, Kenneth Fleming and Kendra (John) Blessing; stepchildren James Casto, Mark (Lesa) Casto and Rebecca Holmes; grandchildren Scott (Anna Williams) Casto, Lindsey (Ed Kayser) Casto, Tyler (Jennifer) Fleming, Brady Fleming, Emma Blessing, Moriah Fleming and Alec Blessing; step grandchildren Matt (Katie) Casto, Michael Casto, Ami (Johan) Arwidmark, Jennifer (Dale) Klemenz, Jason (Heather) Casto, Jessica (Timothy) Lemasters, Derek Holmes and Garrett (Som) Holmes; great grandchildren Madison Casto, Luka Fleming, Hadley Kayser and Addison Fleming; and numerous step great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; siblings John Binegar, Steven Binegar, Larry (Sally) Binegar and Deborah (Steven) Vana.

In addition to her parents, Kay was preceded in death by her husband Russell, her sister-in-law Rachel Binegar, niece Traci Bieler and great niece Caroline Addlesburger.

Funeral service will be Wednesday, January 26th at 12 PM at Roberts Funeral Home-East Lawn Chapel, 27880 St. Rt. 7, Marietta with Roger A. Rush officiating. Visitation will be from 10 AM until the time of the service. Burial will be at St. Jacob’s Cemetery in Stanleyville. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to The Haven/ Alzheimer’s Wing Activity Fund at Harmar Place, 401 Harmar St., Marietta, OH 45750.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.